Medha Patkar granted bail as Delhi Court suspends defamation sentence

A Delhi court on Monday suspended the sentence given to social activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The court also granted bail to Medha Patkar on a bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the same amount. Additionally, the court issued a notice to the Delhi LG, requesting his response by September 4.

This follows Medha Patkar's appeal to the sessions court two days earlier, challenging her sentence.

On July 1, a Delhi court sentenced Patkar to five months in jail and ordered her to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to VK Saxena. The court noted that the punishment was not severe, considering Patkar's age, health, and the duration of the offense.

The sentence was suspended until August 1 to give Patkar time to file an appeal.

The defamation case stems from January 2001 when Medha Patkar released a press statement on November 25, 2000, titled "True Face of Patriot." In it, she labeled VK Saxena, then head of an Ahmedabad-based NGO, a "coward" and accused him of involvement in hawala transactions.

At the time, Saxena's NGO was supporting the Sardar Sarovar Project's completion, while Patkar was leading major protests against the dam's construction.

After that, Saxena filed two cases against Patkar for allegedly making derogatory remarks on TV and issuing a defamatory press statement. According to Saxena's lawyer, Patkar's press note depicted Saxena as a hypocrite and damaged his reputation.

In May 2024, the court found Patkar guilty, stating that her actions were deliberate, malicious, and intended to harm Saxena's reputation. The court also noted that her statements were defamatory and created negative perceptions.

The court also observed that Patkar failed to provide any evidence to counter Saxena's allegations.