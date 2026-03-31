Meet Ashwini Bhide: The 'Metro Woman' to now lead Mumbai's BMC

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday took charge as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, marking a leadership shift at India’s richest municipal body.

Bhide, a 1995-batch IAS officer, assumed office from Bhushan Gagrani, who retired earlier in the day, at a ceremony held at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai.

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"The BMC has a rich legacy and heritage of more than 150 years," Bhide told reporters after taking charge. She said her immediate focus would include improving public transport safety for women commuters and ensuring that nullah cleaning work is expedited ahead of the monsoon.

The BMC, established in 1872, is among the oldest local self-governing bodies in India and plays a central role in managing Mumbai's urban infrastructure.

Bhide currently serves in the Chief Minister's Office and will continue to hold additional charge as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

Her appointment places an infrastructure-focused administrator at the helm of the civic body at a time when the city faces recurring challenges linked to monsoon preparedness, transport, and urban services.

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Known in administrative circles as the "Metro Woman," Bhide has been closely associated with the development of Mumbai's metro network. As Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, she led work on Metro Line 3, the underground Colaba–SEEPZ corridor.

Earlier in her career, she served as Additional Commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, where she was involved in projects such as the Eastern Freeway and the monorail. She also held the position of Additional Commissioner at the BMC during the Covid period, overseeing contact tracing operations.

Her experience extends beyond Mumbai. As Chief Executive Officer of the Nagpur Zilla Parishad, she oversaw the construction of 434 dams, helping irrigate around 7,000 hectares.

Bhide holds a Master's degree in English Literature from Savitribai Phule Pune University, an MBA, and has undergone training at institutions including UC Berkeley and the London School of Economics.