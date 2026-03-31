IndiGo appoints former British Airways chief William Walsh as CEO

IndiGo on Tuesday announced that it has appointed former British Airways chief William Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership change as the carrier expands its global operations.

Walsh brings decades of experience in the airline industry. He began his career in 1979 as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus and rose through the ranks to become its Chief Executive in 2001.

Advertisement

Walsh is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). His tenure at IATA ends on July 31, 2026, and he is expected to join no later than August 3, 2026, IndiGo said.

Walsh, popularly known as Willie, was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group), a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL, and Vueling.

Walsh's career highlights commence from his role as a pilot, COO, and then CEO of Aer Lingus (2000–2005); CEO of British Airways (2005–2011); CEO of IAG (2011–2020); and since then, the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association).

"In his new role as IndiGo's CEO, Mr. Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline, with a focus on transformational initiatives to strengthen the operational performance, advance the Company's network and commercial strategy while enhancing customer experience," the statement said.

Advertisement

In 2005, he was appointed Chief Executive of British Airways, where he led the airline through the 2008–09 global financial crisis. During his tenure, British Airways established a transatlantic joint business venture with Iberia, Finnair, and American Airlines.

He later oversaw the merger of British Airways and Iberia in 2011, leading to the formation of International Airlines Group. Walsh served as Chief Executive of IAG from its inception until September 2020.

Born in Dublin in 1961, Walsh holds a Master of Science and Business Administration from Trinity College, Dublin.