Merchant navy captain murder case: India moves to extradite fugitive Hussain Shattaf

India has formally initiated extradition proceedings against fugitive Hussain Mohammed Shattaf, also known as Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala, from the United Arab Emirates, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has forwarded a formal extradition request to the Indian Embassy in the UAE, where Shattaf is believed to be residing illegally using forged documents. The request was sent last week as part of the government's efforts to secure his return to India.

"The Government of India has initiated formalities for extraditing the fugitive from the UAE," an MEA official said.

Shattaf is wanted for the murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi, who was killed in Lonavala, Maharashtra, in 2006.

In addition to the murder charge, Shattaf faces multiple other cases, including forgery, criminal breach of trust and obtaining a passport using false details.

Shattaf fled India after the crime and allegedly forged a marriage certificate to secure residency in the UAE. Investigators have said he was living in the Gulf country without valid documentation. His Indian passport, which was issued in 2019, expired in 2021.