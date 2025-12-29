Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has formally entered the race for Bangladesh's 13th Jatiya Sangsad election, with nomination papers filed on his behalf to contest from Dhaka-17, even as he prepares to stand from Bogura-6 as well.

According to The Daily Star, nomination papers were submitted on behalf of Tarique Rahman for the Dhaka-17 constituency. The submission was made by Abdus Salam, an adviser to the BNP chairperson, accompanied by Professor Dr Farhad Halim Donar, chief adviser of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Speaking to journalists after the filing, Abdus Salam thanked party supporters and said residents of the city had warmly received Tarique Rahman following his return after 17 years in exile. He added that the BNP expects voters in Dhaka-17 to "spontaneously cast their votes for him" in the February 12 election.

On Sunday, nomination papers were collected for Rahman. After returning from London following 17 years in exile, he was registered as a voter of the Dhaka-17 constituency on Saturday, a move that senior BNP leaders had urged him to take ahead of the polls.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that on Sunday evening, Rahman signed his nomination papers to contest the national parliamentary election from both Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies, using the BNP's electoral symbol, the Sheaf of Paddy.

Advertisement

On December 11, Bangladesh's Election Commission announced the schedule for the parliamentary election, which will be held simultaneously with a referendum on the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order on February 12. Under the schedule, December 29 is the deadline for submitting nomination papers.

Voter registration cleared

Rahman's entry into the electoral fray comes weeks after the Bangladesh Election Commission approved his inclusion in the voter list. On Sunday, the Commission confirmed that his name had been added.

Bangladesh introduced a voter list with photographs and biometric data in 2008. Rahman, who was a political prisoner at the time, left for London on September 11, 2008 after his release. As he was abroad during the voter list update, his name was not included then.

Advertisement

Return from exile

The son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, Rahman returned to Bangladesh from London on December 25, ending 17 years of self-exile. His return comes as he takes charge of the party at a time when his mother is in "extremely critical" condition at a Dhaka hospital.