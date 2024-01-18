Merchant ship under attack by drone gets saved by INS Visakhapatnam in Gulf of Aden

INS Visakhapatnam on Thursday saved the Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack in the Gulf Aden. In a statement, the Indian Navy said after getting a distress call from the cargo ship, India deployed the warship INS Visakhapatnam, a mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, for the rescue operations.

"INS Visakhapatnam has acknowledged the distress call and intercepted the vessels at 0030 hrs on January 18 in order to provide assistance to MV Genco Picardy. The vessel, with 22 crew members (09 Indian), reported nil casualties and the fire under control," stated the Indian Navy in a statement.

The merchant ship was attacked by a drone at 11.11 pm on Wednesday. The Indian Naval ship responded to the distress call and intercepted the vessel at 12.30 am today, offering assistance. MV Genco Picardy carries a crew of 22, with 9 of them being Indian sailors. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

#IndianNavy's Guided Missile Destroyer #INSVisakhapatnam, mission deployed in #GulfofAden for #antipiracy ops, swiftly responded to 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 by Marshall Island flagged MV #GencoPicardy following a 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠 at 2311 hrs on #17Jan 24 & intercepted the… pic.twitter.com/FOs5aAxLzV — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 18, 2024

After intercepting the vessel, MV Genco Picardy, bomb experts boarded the ship to inspect the damaged area. "Specialists, after a thorough inspection have rendered the area safe for further transit. The vessel is proceeding to the next port of call," Navy said.

The Port of Aden on the Gulf of Aden is a crucial Yemeni port and one of the largest in the country. It is positioned around 170 km east of the Bab Al Mandeb strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The drone attack comes amid heightened activity in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis.

Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting international shipping since late last year. They are engaged in a civil war with Yemen's internationally recognised government since 2014. The Houthis claim that these attacks were launched to halt Israel's air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Houthis have taken responsibility for numerous assaults on vessels and cargo ships navigating through the Red Sea, which they believe are closely associated with countries with Israel link.

On December 23, another vessel with Indian crew members became the target of a drone attack off India's west coast. The Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto had 21 Indian crew members.

Of late, the Navy has taken measures to enhance maritime security and surveillance in the Central and North Arabian Sea. This includes the deployment of frontline destroyers, frigates, and long-range maritime patrol aircraft. Currently, there are around 10-12 warships stationed in the Arabian Sea, such as INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Kolkata, INS Chennai, and a Talwar Class frigate.

Additionally, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, MQ-9B Predator drones, and Dornier aircraft are conducting enhanced surveillance operations in the region. The Navy is actively investigating vessels in the Arabian Sea, including boarding dhows for inspection, a report in the Indian Express said.

