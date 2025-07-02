Mid-air scare on SpiceJet Goa-Pune flight as window frame comes loose

Passengers aboard a SpiceJet flight from Goa to Pune experienced a tense moment mid-air when a window frame inside the cabin came loose. Despite the scare, the airline confirmed on Wednesday that cabin pressure remained stable and passenger safety was never at risk.

The incident occurred on Flight SG1080 on Tuesday. Video footage recorded by a passenger showed the window frame dangling precariously, causing alarm among travellers.

Upon landing safely in Pune, engineers re-secured the frame, SpiceJet said.

In an official statement, the airline clarified that the component was purely cosmetic and had no bearing on the aircraft’s structural safety. “A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft became loose during the flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way,” the statement read.

SpiceJet further explained that the Q400 aircraft features several layers of window panes, including a robust outer pane designed to withstand cabin pressure. “Passenger safety was never at risk, and cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight,” the airline added.

Meanwhile, a concerned passenger shared a video of the dislodged frame on social media platform X, raising questions about the aircraft’s airworthiness. “SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today (Tuesday). The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid-flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it’s airworthy,” the passenger wrote, tagging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the post.