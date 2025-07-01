Families of victims who died in the June 12 Air India crash are considering legal action against Air India and aircraft manufacturer Boeing in the United Kingdom, sources told India Today TV on Tuesday. The families, based in the UK, are in active consultation with Keystone Law, a UK-based law firm, regarding potential lawsuits around compensation and legal obligations under international aviation law.

Keystone Law confirmed to India Today that it is currently advising several families affected by the Air India AI-171 tragedy. The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London, killing around 270 people on board.

"We are reviewing the recent actions by the lead aviation insurer for Air India, TataAIG, in relation to early offers of financial settlement and the obligations of Air India under international law to provide advanced payments to all next of kin," Keystone Law said.

Sources aware of the discussions told India Today that a series of meetings have been scheduled this week with multiple UK-based families to map out a legal strategy. A final decision on how to proceed is expected after these consultations conclude.

Of the 242 people aboard Flight AI‑171, 53 were UK nationals, including the sole survivor, a British citizen. In the immediate aftermath, Air India and its parent Tata Group announced compensation totaling Rs 1.25 crore for each victim's family — Rs 1 crore from Tata Sons and an interim Rs 25 lakh payment from the airline.