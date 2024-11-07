Mission Maharashtra: Jarange continues to make BJP nervous in Jalna; Here's why

Activist Manoj Jarange may have opted not to field candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, but his influence remains a significant concern for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalna district, the heart of the Maratha reservation agitation. Political observers suggest that despite Jarange's decision, his ongoing protests and strong stance on Maratha rights are keeping the BJP on edge, especially in the wake of shifting political dynamics in the region.

Jalna, part of the Marathwada region, has been at the center of massive protests by the Maratha community demanding reservation in education and government jobs. Jarange, who has been the face of these protests, has repeatedly warned that the Maratha community would vote against BJP candidates in the November 20 elections. His calls for retribution against those opposing Maratha reservation have sent a strong message to the BJP, whose prospects in the district are increasingly uncertain.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP managed to secure victories in three crucial constituencies within Jalna – Bhokardan, Partur, and Badnapur. However, this time, the political and social landscapes in the district have shifted dramatically. The BJP is working to retain its hold on these constituencies by renominating prominent candidates: Santosh Danve, son of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, in Bhokardan; Babanrao Lonikar in Partur; and Narayan Kuche in Badnapur.

Bhokardan: A fierce battle ahead

In Bhokardan, where 32 candidates are vying for the seat, the contest is expected to be a fierce one between BJP’s Santosh Danve and NCP (SP) candidate Chandrakant Danve, a three-term MLA. Santosh Danve had won the seat by a margin of 32,000 votes in 2019, but political analysts point to the growing influence of Jarange’s Maratha movement as a potential game-changer. Moreover, Raosaheb Danve’s loss in the Jalna Lok Sabha seat earlier this year has been attributed to Jarange's impact on the Maratha vote, raising further concerns for the BJP’s prospects in the region.

Partur: Maratha and Banjara votes at play

Partur, another key constituency in the district, sees BJP’s Babanrao Lonikar, a two-term MLA and former minister, facing off against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Asaram Borade and Congress rebel Suresh Jethliya. Jethliya, a former head of the Partur Municipal Council, has significant local support, and the division of votes between Borade and Jethliya could benefit Lonikar. However, the Maratha and Banjara communities, whose support is crucial in this constituency, are expected to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome. Political observers note that the Maratha community’s dissatisfaction with the BJP could sway the results in favor of a rival party.

Badnapur: Maratha votes crucial for victory

In the reserved constituency of Badnapur, BJP's Narayan Kuche, a two-term MLA, faces a tough contest against Roopkumar Bablu Choudhari of NCP (SP). While Kuche is a seasoned candidate, many within the Maratha community have voiced their dissatisfaction with him, and the Maratha vote could significantly impact the outcome here. The Maratha community holds the BJP responsible for not securing the reservation they have long demanded. Jarange’s calls for retribution against the BJP in the elections continue to fuel anger among the Maratha voters in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)