Mission Sudarshan Chakra: PM Modi reveals real-world strike-back weapon system for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, unveiled Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a next-generation weapons and surveillance initiative designed to neutralise enemy threats with precision and strike back harder.

Framed as a modern security doctrine inspired by Lord Krishna’s divine weapon, the mission marks a significant shift in India’s national defense posture.

“I want to expand the national security shield taking inspiration from Shri Krishna,” Modi said during his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

At the heart of this expanded vision is Mission Sudarshan Chakra, which the Prime Minister described as a fully modernized system equipped for high-precision strikes and advanced warfare capabilities.

Modi emphasized that the mission would incorporate a Precise Target System and integrate cutting-edge weaponry to “neutralise enemy targets and also hit back in a stronger way.” The project aims to redefine India’s defense readiness in a landscape of evolving global threats.

The Prime Minister also announced that by 2035, key public spaces including railway platforms, hospitals, and religious sites across the country will be brought under a national security shield—reinforcing the government's push to extend comprehensive protection beyond conventional military zones.

While the headline moment was the unveiling of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, Modi also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to indigenizing core defense technologies.

“Our jets must fly with engines made in India,” he said, referencing ongoing efforts to develop domestic propulsion systems for fighter aircraft.

This push comes amid U.S. delays in supplying GE engines for the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets—delays that have disrupted production schedules and heightened concerns about supply-chain reliability in India’s defense sector. Though secondary in his speech, Modi’s call for engine self-reliance reinforced the broader message: India will no longer accept dependency in critical strategic domains.

Together, the announcements signal a doubling down on Aatmanirbharta in defense, with a decisive shift toward proactive, tech-driven security strategy.

