MoCA tightens oversight on flight ops, plans virtual meet with airline operators

Amid widespread flight delays and passenger complaints, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is set to hold another round of meetings with all airline operators, according to sources. A virtual meeting is likely, following a series of discussions held by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu with key stakeholders earlier today.

Sources added that the ministry has also engaged with airport operators to streamline on-ground operations. The real-time situation at airports across the country is being closely monitored.

In a specific directive, IndiGo has been asked to ensure timely communication with passengers regarding cancellations and delays. The airline has also been told to complete all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights by 8:00 pm today.

As large-scale disruptions hit flight schedules across India, the Civil Aviation Ministry today confirmed that IndiGo has processed passenger refunds totaling ₹610 crore so far. The airline continues to grapple with mass cancellations and delays, which began last Tuesday.

In parallel, IndiGo was directed to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers within 48 hours. As of Saturday, 3,000 pieces of baggage had been successfully returned across the country. The Ministry has mandated continuous updates to passengers throughout the process.

Despite efforts to stabilise operations, IndiGo cancelled over 220 flights on December 7— 112 from Mumbai, 109 from Delhi, and 140 from Bengaluru, according to sources and official data.

In an internal message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told the airline employees, “Step by step, we are getting back.” On Saturday, he noted that 95% of the airline’s network had been restored, with normal operations expected between December 10 and 15.

IndiGo on December 7 said that flight operations are stabilising and the airline expects a full return to normalcy by December 10 — earlier than the initial December 10-15 timeline it had projected. After a chaotic spell of delays, cancellations, and overcrowded airports, the airline reported “significant and sustained improvements” in recent days.