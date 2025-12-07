Business Today
Business News
india
IndiGo flight chaos: ₹610 crore in refunds and 3,000 bags returned, says aviation ministry

Responding to the crisis, the ministry issued immediate directives to cap airfares following a surge driven by shifting demand. IndiGo was instructed to complete all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights by 8:00 pm today, and to waive rescheduling fees for affected customers.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 7, 2025 6:29 PM IST
IndiGo flight chaos: ₹610 crore in refunds and 3,000 bags returned, says aviation ministryThe aviation ministry’s 24×7 Control Room continues to monitor flight operations, passenger services, and airport conditions.

As large-scale disruptions hit flight schedules across India, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Sunday confirmed that IndiGo has processed passenger refunds totaling ₹610 crore so far. The airline continues to grapple with mass cancellations and delays, which began last Tuesday. 

Responding to the crisis, the ministry issued immediate directives to cap airfares following a surge driven by shifting demand. IndiGo was instructed to complete all refunds for cancelled or severely delayed flights by 8:00 pm today, and to waive rescheduling fees for affected customers. Dedicated support cells have also been activated to resolve refund and rebooking issues without delay. 

In parallel, IndiGo was directed to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers within 48 hours. As of Saturday, 3,000 pieces of baggage had been successfully returned across the country. The Ministry has mandated continuous updates to passengers throughout the process. 

Despite efforts to stabilise operations, IndiGo cancelled over 220 flights on December 7— 112 from Mumbai, 109 from Delhi, and 140 from Bengaluru, according to sources and official data. 

In an internal message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told the airline employees, “Step by step, we are getting back.” On Saturday, he noted that 95% of the airline’s network had been restored, with normal operations expected between December 10 and 15. 

Elbers also noted that cancellations were being executed earlier in the day to prevent passengers from turning up at airports unaware of flight disruptions. According to the airline, 137 of its 138 destinations are operational on December 7. 

The aviation ministry’s 24×7 Control Room continues to monitor flight operations, passenger services, and airport conditions. Airport directors in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa have confirmed normal conditions at terminals as of Sunday. 

Following the Ministry’s intervention, IndiGo’s flight operations saw a significant uptick — from 706 flights on December 5 to 1,565 on December 6 — with projections to reach 1,650 flights by the end of Sunday.

Published on: Dec 7, 2025 6:29 PM IST
