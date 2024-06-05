Modi 3.0 action begins: NDA meeting underway at Modi's official residence; Nitish, Naidu present

A day after securing a majority, top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are meeting today in Delhi at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. JDU chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, whose support is crucial in forming the NDA government in the Centre, are present at the meeting.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan are also among the leaders present at the meeting. Sena has won 7 seats, while Chirab's LJP has 5.

TDP, JD(U), Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven, and five seats respectively and will play a crucial role in government formation.

The NDA leaders are expected to formally repose their faith in Modi's leadership, and MPs of the coalition's constituents may meet in a couple of days to elect him as their leader. Though there is no official word on the date for the oath-taking ceremony, there is a view among some members of the alliance that it may take place over the weekend if the contours of the new government are quickly worked out.

Parties like TDP and JD(U) are expected to demand key portfolios as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival. Modi is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm, though the new government is likely to be different in composition and character with a bigger share of the BJP's allies.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies.

(With inputs from PTI)