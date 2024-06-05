Chandrababu Naidu's TDP may seek health, rural, and transport portfolios: Sources 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has emerged as the kingmaker after the BJP failed to get a majority on its own, may seek a Speaker's post besides health department, rural development, and transport portfolios, sources told India Today on Wednesday. The TDP is also pushing agriculture, Jal Shakti, IT, and MoS finance, sources said. In all, the TDP is pushing for 5-6 portfolios in Delhi.

The TDP and JDU, both part of the NDA, have become crucial as they together have 28 MPs. Besides them, Chirag Paswan's LJP and Eknath Shinde's Sena add 12 seats to NDA's tally. The BJP could win only 240 seats on its own, 32 below the majority mark. The saffron party will now have to rely at least one of these two allies to run the government.

The JDU has so far denied any condition or demands from the BJP to extend its support. JDU's KC Tyagi said there were no demands from his party and that Nitish Kumar, who is known for making U-turns, would stand firmly with NDA. He, however, said that a special status for Bihar has been a long-standing demand by JDU. "NDA meeting is taking place in Delhi. Nitish Kumar is participating in the meeting. JD(U) will also submit the letter pledging support to NDA as well as to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. There is no question of going back (to INDIA alliance)," he said.

Congress' communication in charge has been sending feelers to the TDP, reminding it of its special status demand for Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, sources told India Today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath on June 8. The new cabinet of Union Ministers will also take oath on the same day. The 17th Lok Sabha cabinet also recommended its dissolution today.