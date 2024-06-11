Modi 3.0: First session of 18th Lok Sabha likely to commence on June 24

The first special session of the 18th Lok Sabha is likely to begin on June 24, sources told India Today. The session is likely to conclude on July 3.

The first session will start from the last week of June with the oath-taking of new MPs expected to happen on June 24 and 25.

After the oath-taking, which is likely to continue for two days, a new Speaker will be elected on June 26. The next day, the president will address a joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, officially inaugurating the session. The special session will be conducted for 8 days.

During the session, Prime Minister Modi will introduce his Council of Ministers to both Houses.

President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on June 5, following the Union Cabinet's advice. On Friday, she appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after BJP chief J P Nadda presented her with a letter confirming Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

NDA leaders also submitted letters of support. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority in the 543-member House, but the NDA secured 293 seats, giving them a comfortable majority.