'Modi busy in saving his govt': Rahul Gandhi targets NDA, lists 10 major issues in first 15 days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticized the central government, highlighting ten issues that occurred during the first fifteen days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new term. The issues underscored by Gandhi included alleged NEET irregularities, the UGC NET paper leak, a train accident, and a water crisis, among others.

"First 15 days of NDA! 1. Horrific train accident; 2. Terrorist attacks in Kashmir 3. The plight of passengers in trains 4. NEET scam; 5. NEET PG cancelled 6. UGC NET paper leak 7. Milk, pulses, gas, tolls and expensive 8. Forests blazing with fire; 9. Water crisis; 10. Deaths due to lack of arrangements during the heat wave." Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, alleging that PM Modi is occupied with saving his government.

"Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government," the Raebareli MP added.

He added that "INDIA's strong opposition" will keep raising the people's concerns and hold the Prime Minister accountable.

"The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances. INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability," the Congress leader posted.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi boldly accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "attacking" the Constitution. He emphasized that the Opposition INDIA bloc will not accept these attacks. Opposition leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, confidently staged a protest in the Parliament premises, firmly clutching copies of the Constitution.

"The attack that the PM and Amit Shah are launching on the Constitution is not acceptable to us, we will not let this happen. So, we held the Constitution while taking the oath...Our message is going across, no power can touch the Constitution of India," the Raebareli MP said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly criticized Congress for the 1975 Emergency, calling it a "blot" on democracy when "the Constitution was discarded" during a media address before the Parliament session.

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfill the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said.