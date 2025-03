Modi Cabinet 3.0: Amit Shah, Gadkari, Jaishankar, Shivraj - Full list of ministers

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Narendra Modi has made history by returning for the consecutive third term as Prime Minister, only second after Jawaharlal Nehru. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 240 Lok Saha seats, 32 short of the majority. The Modi 3.0, which begins today, has several ministers from BJP allies like Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Nitish Kumar-led JDU, Chirag Paswan's LJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena, and Jayant Chaudhary's RLD. The saffron party has dropped several heavyweights such as Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Anurag Thakur, RK Singh, and others from Modi's Cabinet.

Sources told India Today that portfolios will be allocated only after the oath-taking ceremony.

Modi.30: Full list of Cabinet Ministers, MoS