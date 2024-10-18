'Modi can stop Ukraine war but...': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges PM Modi to tackle stubble burning in Punjab as Delhi's air quality worsens

As Delhi’s air quality plummets once again, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has returned to the spotlight. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, emphasized that the issue extends across northern India. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann sarcastically questioned if Modi, who “stopped” the Ukraine war in advertisements, couldn't do the same to tackle the stubble burning crisis and the resulting pollution in North India.

"The issue of stubble burning isn't confined to a single state; it's a problem affecting all of northern India. If PM Modi can stop the Ukraine war, as shown in the ads, why can't they stop the smoke here? He should bring all states together, provide compensation, and involve scientists," Mann stated.

Punjab has been one of the main contributors to the toxic haze that blankets Delhi each October. Stubble burning, a common practice used to clear paddy residue from fields before the next sowing season, severely pollutes the air, affecting neighbouring regions, particularly the capital.

Mann defended the farmers, pointing out that they don’t want to burn stubble or even grow paddy, but are compelled to because alternative crops lack the security of a minimum support price (MSP).

“When farmers produce paddy, they’re praised, but what happens to the stubble? They want to fine the farmers for it. We aren’t sure if Punjab’s smoke reaches Delhi, but it certainly harms the farmers and their villages first,” Mann remarked.

The Punjab Chief Minister further explained that the state has repeatedly asked the central government for compensation to help farmers stop stubble burning. However, the Centre has focused on encouraging farmers to abandon the practice rather than offering financial support.

“Encouragement isn’t enough; practical steps are needed. We've distributed 1.25 lakh machines, partnered with NGOs, and of the 75 lakh hectares of paddy crop, stubble on 40 lakh hectares is no longer burnt,” Mann said.