Delhi court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case after almost 2 years

A Delhi court granted bail on Friday to Satyendar Jain, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi cabinet minister, in connection with a money laundering case.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, under allegations of laundering money through four companies purportedly linked to him. The ED’s investigation was initiated based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This FIR, lodged in 2017, accused Jain of engaging in money laundering activities through these companies.

In his ruling, Special Judge Vishal Gogne acknowledged the prolonged duration of the trial and Jain’s 18-month incarceration, stating, “Considering the delay in trial and the fact that the trial will take a long time to commence, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief.” The judge subsequently granted bail, requiring Jain to furnish a bond of ₹50,000 along with two sureties of the same amount.

This decision comes just a month after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in a separate corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Following his release, Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister, with AAP’s Atishi assuming the role in his stead.