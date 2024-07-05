'Modi govt can fall by August because...': Lalu Yadav predicts ’elections can happen anytime’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said that Narendra Modi-led NDA government might collapse by the end of August as it is very 'weak.'

"I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August," ANI quoted the RJD chief as saying.

The RJD chief's comment follows recent claims by the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's authority has dwindled to "one-third" and his government is teetering and could collapse soon.

Earlier this week, during his response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that a Congress leader has repeatedly referred to his government as a "one-third government" since the election results were announced.

Modi also emphasized that the 2024 general election results indicate that people have rejected misinformation and voted based on performance. He stated that deceptive politics has been defeated.

At the event in the RJD office in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, echoed his father's sentiments by suggesting the possibility of early assembly elections in Bihar. He also said that there are chances that the Mahagathbandhan government will be formed in Bihar, whether elections happen in December 2024 or 2025.

During the event, Aurangabad MP and RJD leader in the Lok Sabha, Abhay Kushwaha, ceremonially crowned Tejashwi Yadav with a silver crown. Lalu Prasad Yadav addressed the gathering, showing the importance of party members staying alert and ready for any political developments.

After the Parliament session concluded, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized PM Modi in an interview with PTI. He remarked, "The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the simultaneous Rajya Sabha session witnessed the emergence of a new, assertive INDIA group in the opposition, which is essential in a democracy. However, there has been no change in the attitude or behavior of the 'non-biological' PM."

Following the Lok Sabha election results, leaders of the INDIA bloc stated they would take necessary actions in due time to fulfill the public's wish to not be governed by the BJP.