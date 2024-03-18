'Modi ji does not like my words...': Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'fight against shakti' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified his statement made at a rally in Mumbai, explaining that his reference to "fight against shakti" was directed towards the forces of corruption and falsehood, not any religious power. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misinterpreting his words and wearing a mask of power that he was addressing.

"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth.

"The 'shakti' (power) that I mentioned, Modi ji is the mask of that power and we are fighting against it. It is such a power that today it has captured India's voice, India's institutions, the CBI, I-T, ED, Election Commission, the media, Indian industry and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches," he said in post in Hindi on X.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses the same power ("shakti") to waive off loans worth thousands of crores for Indian banks, while Indian farmers are driven to suicide over loans of just a few thousand rupees that they cannot repay.

"The same 'shakti' (power) is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of 'Agniveer' that breaks their courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth.

"Narendra Modi ji, who is a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country without controlling inflation and auctions the country's wealth to increase the strength of that power.

"I recognise that power and so does Narendra Modi ji. It is not any kind of religious power, it is the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against it, Modi ji and his machine of lies gets upset and enraged," Gandhi said.

Responding to Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the prime minister of being adept at diverting public attention. She highlighted the challenges faced by the people, including inflation, unemployment, and economic turmoil, expressing concern over the disillusionment of the youth and the plight of farmers resorting to suicide. Vadra also criticized demonetization and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), blaming them for the downfall of numerous industries.

"But the prime minister's priority is to divert public attention by twisting the statements of opposition leaders," Vadra said in a post in Hindi.

"We are not fighting against a political party…We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor are we fighting against one person. But, one face has been projected in the forefront." "In Hindu dharma, there is a word 'shakti'. We are fighting against a 'shakti' (power). The question arises as to what is that 'shakti'…," he said at the public rally in Mumbai.

Modi strongly criticized Gandhi for his "shakti" remark, accusing the opposition INDIA bloc of attempting to undermine it. Modi emphasized his reverence for every mother and daughter as a form of "shakti," framing the upcoming polls as a battle between those seeking to dismantle "shakti" and those who venerate it.

Modi said, "Yesterday in Mumbai Shivaji Ground (park), INDI Alliance made an announcement that they want to destroy shakti. If they want to destroy shakti, then worshipping 'Shakti' is our resolve. Modi said that for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'shakti' and that he worships them."

"On Sunday in Mumbai, there was an INDI Alliance rally after the announcement of the schedule for elections. They announced their manifesto in the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they said their fight was against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, every daughter is a form of 'shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'shakti'. I am Bharat Maa's 'pujari', he said at another rally in Telangana.

"INDI Alliance in its manifesto announced to finish/destroy 'shakti'. I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the security of mothers and sisters," he further said.

Several BJP leaders launched a strong attack against Gandhi for his remark. The Congress retaliated, criticizing Modi's statement about the INDIA bloc's manifesto aiming to eliminate 'shakti'. They framed the upcoming elections as a choice between 'Asuri Shakti' (demonic power) and 'Daivik Shakti' (divine power). Congress leader Pawan Khera compared the BJP to 'Asuri Shakti' and cited instances of atrocities against women, including rape cases in Unnao, Kathua, and Hathras, as well as incidents of harassment against women wrestlers.