Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, reviewing bilateral ties and exchanging views on the Ukraine conflict, as both leaders stressed the need for peace and stability.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote, “Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas.”

He added, “Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability.”

The Prime Minister has remained in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, consistently urging dialogue and diplomacy to end the ongoing war.

The conversation with Macron came two days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Modi, stressing India’s “important role” in pressing Russia to halt the war. “We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” von der Leyen said.

This was the second call between Modi and Macron in less than a month. On August 21, Macron had dialled Modi to discuss the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

India has repeatedly pushed for peace in Ukraine. During a bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, Modi reiterated his call for halting hostilities and pursuing a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, Macron was among European leaders who met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Paris on Thursday under the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ banner. The talks explored possible European military involvement in Ukraine, but only with U.S. backing. Washington, however, has not committed support, while Moscow has warned it would not tolerate any “foreign intervention.”