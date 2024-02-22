‘Modi ne jo keh diya vo karke dikhata hai’: PM Modi on how younger generation feels about him

While addressing a public rally in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that each and every child of the country is saying that whatever Modi promises, he fulfils it all.

"...Desh ka baccha baccha keh raha hai ki Modi ne jo keh diya vo karke dikhata hai... Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee (... Every child of the country is saying that whatever Modi says, he does... Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of fulfillment)," PM Modi said.

Apart from that, PM Modi underscored the commitment to 'Modi's guarantee' of inclusive development for all, stating that the current phase represents a remarkable period in India's journey of progress and development.

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi says, "...Desh ka baccha baccha keh raha hai ki Modi ne jo keh diya vo karke dikhata hai... Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee." pic.twitter.com/UmvnfY1cGv — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

"It is Modi's guarantee to transform the lives of even the last person in the society. Therefore, on one hand, temples are being built in the country and permanent houses are also being built for crores of poor people. Today the country is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Mehsana on Thursday.

PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone for several projects in the district.

"Today, every effort being made in the new India is creating a legacy for the future generations. The new and modern roads and railway tracks that are being built today are the paths of developed India only," he said.

Moreover, highlighting a series of temple inaugurations he attended in the past few days, the Prime Minister referred to it as a significant phase in India's developmental journey.

"Exactly a month ago today, on January 22, I was at the feet of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. There I had the privilege of participating in the historic event of consecration of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla. After that, on February 14, I got the opportunity to inaugurate the first Hindu temple of Khadi countries in Abu Dhabi," the Prime Minister said.

"Just 2-3 days ago, I also got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Now today I have the privilege of worshipping after the Pran Pratistha in this grand, divine temple here in Tarabh," he said.

"It is a wonderful 'Kaal Khand' in the Vikas Yatra of Bharat. This is a time when service to God is being done and service to the country is also being done, both are being done at a fast pace," the Prime Minister outlined.

He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling all promises, emphasizing it as 'Modi's guarantee.'

"Whatever promises Modi makes, he delivers on. The inauguration of the Deesa runway today is a significant testament to this. That stands as Modi's guarantee," he affirmed.

The Prime Minister also attributed the longstanding conflict between development (Vikas) and heritage (Virasat) in India post-independence to the Congress party.

He mentioned that the BJP-led government in Gujarat, over its 20-year tenure, worked towards bolstering both development (Vikas) and heritage (Virasat) in the state.

"During the last 20 years, we have made efforts to strengthen both 'Vikas' and 'Virasat' in Gujarat. Unfortunately, there remained a bad conflict between 'Vikas' and 'Virasat' for years since India became independent. No one but the Congress Party was responsible for this damage," PM Modi said.

"Congress even questioned the existence of Lord Shree Ram. Its only concern is the vote-bank!" he remarked. The Prime Minister highlighted a series of issues, criticizing the grand old party.

"These are the same individuals who turned even a sacred place like Somnath into a cause for controversy. They are the ones who exhibited no inclination to hoist the religious flag in Pavagadh. For decades, they connected the Sun Temple of Modhera with vote bank politics," he remarked.

"These are the same individuals who cast doubt on the existence of Lord Ram and obstructed the construction of his temple. Even today, despite the construction of a grand temple at his birthplace, and the nationwide jubilation that follows, those who thrive on negativity persist on the path of hatred," he added.

"Our temples are not merely places of worship; they symbolize our age-old culture and tradition. In our country, temples have served as a means to guide the nation and society from ignorance to knowledge," the Prime Minister stated.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Valinath in Tarabh. Additionally, he offered prayers at Valinath Dham and actively participated in the puja rituals.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

