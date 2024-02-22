Avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg claims life of 1 foreigner, 5 rescued

An avalanche in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the life of one foreigner on Thursday, while another remains missing. A rescued foreigner is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

"Around 1400 (2 pm) hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing," District Disaster Management Authority said.

The avalanche occurred on the Kongdoori slopes, trapping numerous skiers who had ventured onto the ski slopes without local residents. Rescue-cum-search operations are being conducted by the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, another avalanche hit a vulnerable area of Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh road, obstructing the flow of water in the Sindh stream.

Over the last three days, Kashmir has experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, raising the risk of avalanches in the hilly and mountainous regions of the valley.

The Army, in collaboration with a patrolling team from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, is presently conducting rescue and search operations. Notably, the avalanche struck the town just a day after the commencement of the Jammu and Kashmir government's 4th edition of the 'Khelo India Winter Games' event in Gulmarg on Wednesday, February 21.

Photographs taken following the avalanche reveal stranded tourists navigating through knee-deep snow, with a civilian helicopter hovering above the area. A snowmobile, typically employed by thrill-seeking adventurers in Gulmarg, remains trapped beneath the snowy aftermath of the avalanche, immobilized on the slope.

Following severe snowfall in the first week of February, officials issued an avalanche warning for the Kashmir valley's highest slopes.

