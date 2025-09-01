Monsoon in India: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand; schools, colleges shut till Sept 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as heavy rains continue to lash the northern states. Several areas are facing floods, landslides and waterlogging, with the situation worsening over the past few days.

In Punjab, flooding has been reported from several districts. More heavy rain and mudslides are expected in the hilly catchment areas, which could increase waterlogging in low-lying regions.

The state government has ordered all schools, colleges and universities to remain closed till September 3. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said hostel authorities must take care of students and asked people to follow safety guidelines strictly.

Meanwhile in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the next 24–48 hours will be “very crucial” for the state. People living in unsafe or damaged houses are being moved to shelters, while rescue teams remain on high alert. The IMD has issued a red alert for Almora, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat, and an orange alert for several other districts. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on the Nanak Sagar Dam, which is now just five feet below the danger mark.

At the same time, Himachal Pradesh has been the worst hit this monsoon. More than 300 people have died since the rains began. On Monday, 16 devotees were killed during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba, forcing officials to stop the pilgrimage, leaving 15,000 devotees stranded. Three more deaths were reported in Shimla after a house was buried in a landslide.

The state has also seen massive damage: 819 roads, including three national highways, have been blocked. Over 1,200 electricity transformers and 424 water supply schemes have also been hit.

According to ANI, 253 roads in Chamba, 206 in Mandi, 175 in Kullu and 61 in Kangra have been disrupted. Relief and rescue teams are struggling as the IMD has warned of more heavy rain for the next three days in Una, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur.

In the meantime, rescue teams including the NDRF, SDRF and the Border Security Force (BSF) are on the ground. The BSF said relief material, including drinking water, is being provided to flood-hit families.