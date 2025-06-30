MS Dhoni files trademark for 'Captain Cool' nickname, application gets green light

Former India captain MS Dhoni has taken formal steps to trademark his long-standing nickname “Captain Cool.” The application has been officially accepted and advertised by the Indian Trade Marks Registry.

The trademark application was filed on 5 June 2025 and has now entered the “Accepted and Advertised” stage, having been published in the Trade Marks Journal on 16 June. This indicates that the trademark has cleared initial examination and is now open to public opposition for a standard period of four months. If no objections are filed or if any that are raised are successfully resolved, the trademark will proceed to final registration.

Advertisement

The move marks an effort by Dhoni to secure exclusive commercial rights to the moniker that has become synonymous with his calm and composed leadership on the cricket field. The term “Captain Cool” has been widely associated with the cricketer throughout his career, reflecting his ability to maintain composure in high-pressure situations, whether during India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win, the 2011 ODI World Cup final, or multiple tight finishes in the Indian Premier League.

According to publicly available records, the trademark covers categories including sports training services and related brand and merchandising opportunities. Once fully registered, Dhoni will have the legal right to use the “Captain Cool” name on official merchandise and in promotional campaigns, while also preventing unauthorised commercial use of the term by third parties.

Advertisement

This trademark initiative aligns Dhoni with a growing number of global athletes who have moved to legally protect their sporting identities. Notable examples include Cristiano Ronaldo, who owns the “CR7” brand, and Michael Jordan, who built a multi-billion-dollar enterprise around the “Air Jordan” trademark.

The move also reinforces Dhoni’s post-retirement business strategy, as he continues to expand his brand footprint across industries ranging from agriculture and fitness to esports and lifestyle products.

The nickname “Captain Cool” has already featured in multiple advertising campaigns, including partnerships with brands such as Dettol, Indigo Paints, and Dream11. Securing a trademark strengthens Dhoni’s ability to monetise that identity across media, merchandise, and licensing ventures in the years ahead.

With the application now in the public domain, it remains to be seen whether any objections will be filed. However, if the process goes uncontested, Dhoni could soon gain full trademark rights over one of the most recognisable titles in Indian sport.