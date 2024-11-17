Muhammad Yunus' big decision: 'Bangladesh will seek Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India'

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser and Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has announced plans to pursue the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following the ouster of her Awami League government in August.

During a televised address marking the 100th day of his interim administration, Yunus declared, “We will ensure justice for every killing during the July-August revolution. Efforts to prosecute those responsible are progressing well, and we will demand Hasina’s return from India to hold her accountable.”

Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled on August 5 amid a mass movement sparked by a quota reform campaign led by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement. Three days after the fall of her administration, Yunus was appointed Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Yunus’s recent statements come on the heels of an announcement made by his government last week about seeking Interpol's support in repatriating Hasina and other "fugitives" to face trial for alleged crimes against humanity.

The current interim government accuses Hasina and senior members of her party of authorizing a violent crackdown on the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, resulting in several deaths during the July-August protests.

What began as a student-led demand for quota reform escalated into a nationwide uprising, ultimately forcing Hasina to flee in secrecy and seek refuge in India. According to official records, the interim government has reported at least 753 deaths and thousands of injuries, describing the events as "crimes against humanity and genocide."

Law Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul reiterated last week that over 60 cases of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party members. “A Red Notice will be issued through Interpol very soon. No matter where in the world these fugitive fascists are hiding, they will be brought back and held accountable in court,” Nazrul stated.