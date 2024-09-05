Muhammad Yunus' firm message: 'If India wants to keep Hasina, the condition would be...'

Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus has, for the first time after taking over the charge, spoken on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India. Yunus said that Hasina making political remarks from India is an "unfriendly gesture" and that she must remain silent to prevent discomfort to both countries until Dhaka requests her extradition.

"If India wants to keep her until the time Bangladesh (government) wants her back, the condition would be that she has to keep quiet," he said in an interview with the news agency PTI at his official residence in Dhaka.

Hasina had to step down after weeks of violent student protests that rocked Dhaka. Initially, it was believed that she was here for a few hours but refusal from some countries like the UK for asylum changed that plan.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, murder cases have been filed against Hasina and her former cabinet colleagues.

Yunus stressed that while Bangladesh values strong ties with India, New Delhi must move "beyond the narrative that portrays every other political party except Awami League as Islamist and that the country will turn into Afghanistan without Sheikh Hasina."

"No one is comfortable with her stance there in India because we want her back to try her. She is there in India and at times she is talking, which is problematic. Had she been quiet, we would have forgotten it; people would have also forgotten it as she would have been in her own world. But sitting in India, she is speaking and giving instructions. No one likes it," he said.

Yunus was apparently referring to Hasina's statement on August 13 in which she demanded "justice", saying those involved in recent "terror acts", killings and vandalism must be investigated, identified and punished. "It is not good for us or for India. There is discomfort regarding it," he told PTI.

Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India on August 5. When asked whether Bangladesh has communicated its stance to India, Yunus said it has been conveyed verbally and quite firmly that she should keep quiet.

"Everyone understands it. We have said quite firmly that she should keep quiet. This is an unfriendly gesture towards us; she has been given shelter there and she is campaigning from there. It is not that she has gone there on a normal course. She has fled following a people's uprising and public anger," he said.

Yunus stated that the interim government is committed to ensuring justice for the people of Bangladesh against the atrocities, and justice requires that she be brought back to the country. "Yes, she has to be brought back or else the people of Bangladesh won't be at peace. The kind of atrocities she has committed, she has to be tried in front of everyone here," he emphasised.

Yunus' strongly-worded message comes just days after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that it was crucial to start a new chapter in Indo-Bangla ties, which should begin with the extradition of Hasina, as her continued presence in India could further damage bilateral relations.

"Sheikh Hasina has to face the law of Bangladesh for all the crimes and corruption committed by her and her regime. To enable this and respect the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh, India should ensure her return to Bangladesh," he said while speaking to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)