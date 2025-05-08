Mukesh Ambani hails armed forces’ resilience and decisive action against terrorism 

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, hailed Indian Armed Forces’ tough stance against all the provocations from Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Hailing the decisive actions, Ambani in his letter wrote, “We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism. Under the bold and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Armed Forces have responded with precision and power to every provocation from across the border.”

“Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror and that we will not tolerate a single attack on our soil, on our civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend our nation. The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action,” he added.

Extending support to the ongoing action against Pakistan, Ambani said, “The Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting our nation’s unity and integrity. We like our fellow Indians believe – India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security or sovereignty.”

“Together, we will stand. We will fight. And we will prevail. JAI HIND! JAI HIND KI SENA!” he concluded.