Mumbai BEST bus accident: 6 dead, 49 injured as bus rams pedestrians before crashing

A deadly accident in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday night resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to 49 others when a bus lost control and struck pedestrians and vehicles. The driver of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The crash occurred around 9:45 PM as the bus, operating on Route 332, was travelling from Kurla Station to Andheri. Witnesses reported that the driver lost control, ramming into several vehicles and pedestrians before ultimately crashing into the wall of a nearby housing society. Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos as people attempted to flee from the oncoming bus.

The deceased have been identified as Kannis Fatima Ansari, Shivam Kashyap, Afreen Abdul Salim Shah, and Anam Shaikh. In the aftermath of the incident, local residents quickly assisted the injured, transporting them to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Ganesh Gawde confirmed to reporters that emergency services, including police and fire brigade teams, responded promptly to the scene. "In Kurla, the BEST bus lost control and crushed a few vehicles. Injured people are being treated at hospitals... the driver of the bus has been taken into custody... an inquiry is underway," Gawde stated.

A forensic team arrived at the crash site on Tuesday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. CCTV footage from the area captured the bus speeding through the streets, with pedestrians scrambling to escape.

The arrested driver, identified as Sanjay More, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kurla police station. He underwent a medical examination to check for alcohol in his system and is expected to be presented in court later today.

Sources indicate that More was appointed as a driver just nine days prior to the incident, on December 1. BEST's technical team will also conduct inspections of the bus for any mechanical faults.