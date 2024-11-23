Mumbai Election Results 2024: Big battle for Maximum City; early lead for Mahayuti

The Mumbai region, which comprises 36 assembly constituencies, is a key battleground in Maharashtra. Early trends show a close contest between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The area has traditionally been dominated by the Shiv Sena, which enjoyed significant support in the city's Marathi-speaking population. However, the political landscape has shifted in recent years due to splits within the Sena and the emergence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

Related Articles

Among the key seats in the region are Worli, Colaba, Andheri West, Andheri East, Goregaon, Goregaon, Kandivali East, Dindoshi, Bhandup West, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Anushakti Nagar, Vandre East, Dharavi, Mahim, and Mumbadevi.

Uddhav Thackerqay's son Aditya Thackeray is contesting from Worli. He is up against Shinde Sena's Milind Deora. Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Rahul Narwekar is fighting from Colaba. Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is trying his luck from Mahim.

BJP's Shaina NC is contesting from Mumbadevi, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar from Vandre West, Congress' Jyoti Gaikwad from Dharavi, Shinde Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam from Dindoshi, Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (undivided at the time) and BJP secured a majority of the seats in Mumbai. With the subsequent split, the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction now competes against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, backed by the BJP.

Mumbai's assembly seats are highly contested due to their urban voter base, which includes middle-class families, slum dwellers, and elite professionals.

In the 2024 elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance and the MVA coalition are locked in a fierce battle for dominance, with both sides fielding strong candidates across the constituencies. Parties like the AIMIM and BSP have also entered the fray, attempting to make inroads in specific pockets of the city.