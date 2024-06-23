Mumbai hoarding crash: Ad firm paid Rs 46 lakh to company of IPS officer's wife, claims BJP's Kirit Somaiya

BJP's Kirit Somaiya on Sunday alleged that ad firm director Bhavesh Bhinde had paid Rs 46 lakh as a bribe to a company of the wife of then GRP commissioner, who gave permission to install a hoarding that collapsed here last month. Somaiya also claimed that Rs 5 crore was paid by Ego Media Pvt Ltd (where Bhinde was the director) to various railway police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for "two dozen illegal hoardings" in Ghatkopar and Dadar areas of Mumbai.

The saffron party leader said he has written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to suspend then Government Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid for "Ghatkopar Hoardings Scam BRIBE".

Ghatkopar Hoardings Tragedy



Proof & Bank Entries of ₹46 lacs Bribes detected by Police SIT. Bhavesh Bhinde paid ₹46 lacs to Kaiser Khalid (Railway Police Comisioner) via Mohammad Arshad Khan.



Mohammad Arshad Khan deposited this ₹46 lacs in Mahapatra Garments Pvt Ltd

Last month, a giant hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area during gusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 17 persons and injuring more than 70 others.

The land in question was in possession of the Government Railway Police and permission to erect the hoarding near a petrol pump was given to M/s Ego Media Pvt Ltd for 10 years with the approval of then-GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to conduct a probe into the hoarding collapse incident. "Ghatkopar Hoardings Tragedy. Proof & Bank Entries of Rs 46 lacs Bribes detected by Police SIT. Bhavesh Bhinde paid Rs 46 lacs to Kaiser Khalid (Railway Police Commissioner) via Mohammad Arshad Khan. Mohammad Arshad Khan deposited this Rs 46 lacs in Mahapatra Garments Pvt Ltd," Somaiya claimed in a post on X on Sunday.

The former BJP MP said the Mahapara Garments Pvt Ltd was incorporated/formed on June 20, 2022 by Summana Quaiser Khalid, the wife of Quaiser Khalid, and Mohd Arshad K Khan. "Bhavesh Bhinde of EGO Media Pvt Ltd transferred Rs 46 lacs to this company during the year 2022/23," Somaiya alleged.

Till now, five persons have been arrested in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy. "Expecting action against Railway Police & BMC Officials," the BJP leader added