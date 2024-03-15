Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised for angioplasty in Kokilaben hospital

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has undergone an angioplasty procedure at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was reportedly hospitalized early Friday morning. An official statement from the hospital or from the family has not yet been released.

Following news of his hospitalisation, Bachchan expressed his gratitude through a post on his official social media account. The message read, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever ..". The actor also shared a video of himself and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, during their participation in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The video depicted them cheering as their team qualified for the finals.

This is the second surgical procedure Bachchan underwent this year. In January, he had surgery for a wrist injury, which he suffered while shooting the film "Kalki 2898 AD" in Hyderabad last year. The actor also strained his rib cartilage and sustained a torn muscle, which prevented him from travelling to the San Diego Comic Con for the movie's promotion.

On the professional front, Bachchan is preparing for the release of "Kalki 2898 AD", in which he co-stars with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The movie is scheduled for a May 9 release. Additionally, he will be seen in the upcoming film, "Section 84".

