Mumps cases spike in Delhi and NCR: Signs and symptoms, causes and ways to keep your children safe

Feedback

While there is no specific treatment for mumps, supportive care can alleviate symptoms and promote recovery. Here's what you can do to avoid this viral surge:

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi has been witnessing a spike in mumps cases for the last two months. Most of the patients landing in hospitals are between 6 and 7 years of age.

Caused by paramyxovirus, a member of the Rubulavirus family, mumps affects the parotid glands, which make saliva, on each side of the face.  Just a couple of months back, Kerala was grappling with a sharp increase in mumps cases.

Signs and symptoms of mumps include

  • Swelling on one or both sides of the face
  • Pain, tenderness around swelling, near the face, jawline and ears
  • Fever
  • Earache
  • Bodyache
  • Headache
  • Weakness
  • Loss of appetite

Most symptoms appear 2 weeks after getting infected, which is followed by  high fever and swelling of the glands

Is mumps curable?

Vaccination: Ensure your child gets the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) is paramount. This vaccine provides crucial protection against these contagious illnesses.

Limit Exposure: If a child exhibits symptoms suggestive of mumps, such as swelling of the face, fever, or body aches, it's essential to keep them away from school and social gatherings to prevent further transmission.

Hand Hygiene: Encourage regular handwashing with soap and water, especially before meals and after being in public spaces. This simple practice can significantly reduce the risk of contracting and spreading mumps.

Practice Respiratory Etiquette: Teach children to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing to minimize the dispersal of infectious droplets.

If a child exhibits symptoms indicative of mumps, prompt medical attention is crucial. By staying informed and implementing preventive measures, parents can play a vital role in safeguarding their children's health amidst the mumps outbreak.

Published on: May 02, 2024, 6:55 AM IST
