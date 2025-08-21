'Nation first, boycott Asia Cup': Netizens after Sports Ministry clears deck for India-Pakistan clash

Social media users on Thursday said that the nation comes above everything else and that they will boycott the Asia Cup 2025 after the Union Sports Ministry cleared the deck for the India vs Pakistan match at the multilateral tournament. The boycott call and criticism from netizens came hours after the Sports Ministry announced its new approach to the sporting ties between India and Pakistan.

"India cannot normalise sporting ties with a country that openly sponsors terror against us. Multilateral events are unavoidable due to global commitments, but bilateral matches are a matter of choice - and India has made its stance clear. Nation first, everything else later," a user said.

Another social media user questioned the government and said: "Misplaced priorities. Ban online games in name of morality but let's play cricket with a nation who just threatened to bomb our dams and nuke us if necessary."

"Come what may @BCCI, we’re not watching the India-Pakistan match on Sept 14th. For us, India >>>>>>> Money. Unlike for you," a third user commented.

Yet another user said that they have decided to boycott the Asia Cup and that it is controlled by India. "I have already decided to boycott it and for me it's not about players (They don't have any option). Asia Cup is not an international event, it's controlled by India. More and more people should boycott such events," the user wrote.

Citing the example of Russia, strategic affairs analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra slammed the government for not boycotting the Asia Cup 2025. "They cut out Russia didn't they? Did it affect their standing as an 'International sporting venue'? Or affect their athletes? Why? Because they have the power. Feckless eyewash. Imagine this when we are 90% of cricket, 90% of the funding and most of the audience as well," Mitra wrote.

A user tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote: "Modi Govt announces TOTAL BAN on bilateral sports with Pakistan. But what is the need to play with Pakistan even in multilateral sports? Means there will be an Asia Cup cricket match with Pakistan? I did not expect this from you @narendramodi. SHAME (sic)."

The ministry said that while India would not engage in any bilateral sporting events with Pakistan, New Delhi would allow its teams to play in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup. Accordingly, the statement added that Indian teams and individual players will be able to participate in international events that also have Pakistani teams or players and vice versa.