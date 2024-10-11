scorecardresearch
Navneet Rana to not contest in Maharashtra Assembly polls, set for Rajya Sabha membership

Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana made the announcement on Friday announcing his wife's decision to skip the upcoming assembly elections in the state

Ravi Rana, the Independent MLA representing Badnera in the Amravati district, announced on Friday that his wife, Navneet Rana, will not be contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. This decision comes after assurances from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding her appointment to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi Rana expressed confidence in his wife's political future, stating, "I feel Navneet Rana will not contest the Vidhan Sabha polls. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other top leaders of the party have continuously indicated that she will be sent to the Rajya Sabha, which I think is appropriate for her."

Navneet Rana, a former Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, faced defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, losing the Amravati (SC) seat to Congress candidate Balwant Wankhade. She previously won the seat as an Independent candidate in the 2019 general elections before joining the BJP in 2024.

With the current assembly term set to expire on November 26, the state polls are anticipated to take place next month. Ravi Rana confirmed that his wife will actively support the BJP candidate in the forthcoming elections.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Oct 11, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
