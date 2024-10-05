NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi killed in Byculla ahead of assembly elections, investigation on

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was killed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on October 4.

Mumbai Police said that Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai’s Byculla area.

Mumbai Police said, “NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai’s Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

Police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to get an idea of the killers. The incident has raised concerns about security in the region.

“This incident happened around 12:30 in mid-night. As soon as the police got information about the incident, police reached the spot, and took injured Sachin to the nearby JJ Hospital, where the doctor declared Kurmi dead after checking. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem,” Mumbai Police added.

Police said that it was not yet clear who attacked Sachin Kurmi and are investigating if the crime was the fallout of any political rivalry or over any personal issues, an official said.

The development comes at a time when the state is getting ready for the upcoming assembly polls and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi are in the state today.

The PM is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra where he will unveil multiple development projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore. The PM will begin his visit in Washim, where he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

Before this, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi and pay respects at the samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kasba Bawda around 9.30 am on Saturday and address the Sanvidhan Sanman convention in Kolhapur, the party said in a statement.