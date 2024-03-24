NCP's Ajit Pawar demands action against Vijay Shivtare, threatens to walk out of Mahayuti

After Vijay Shivtare once again criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and announced his intention to file nomination papers from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, the NCP issued a warning on Sunday. The party threatened to withdraw from the ruling Mahayuti alliance if the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, did not dismiss Shivtare.

“’We have been demanding that action should be taken against Vijay Shivtare after his outburst against the deputy chief minister last week. Today, he has again used objectionable language against our leader. Now, only his sacking by the Shiv Sena will pacify us. Otherwise, we are contemplating leaving the Mahayuti alliance,” NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil told The Indian Express.

Patil stated that his party had previously informed Shinde about their request for action against Shivtare.

“Since no action has so far been taken by the Shiv Sena, we are seriously considering whether to stay in the Mahayuti or not. Things have gone beyond the point of tolerance. We can’t allow such unnecessary and objectionable targeting of our leader. This will only cause bitterness among NCP and Shiv Sena workers and leaders across the state. And ultimately it will affect the winning percentage of the Mahayuti. This has to stop and Shinde Sena should immediately sack Shivtare,” he said.

Shivtare announced on March 12 that he intended to file his nomination papers from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. This seat is currently contested by Supriya Sule of the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar of the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar.

“There is a lot of confusion among my workers and supporters as to whether I am going to file the nomination papers or not. Some of them are thinking that I might reach a settlement. But I want to urge Mahayuti leaders to let me contest from Baramati. This is a fight of religion. If politics has to be cleaned, then I will have to take the lead,” the Sena leader said.

Shivtare made a statement without mentioning any names, expressing his intention to contest the election to counter certain individuals. He hinted at their influence in rural areas and their impact on the community. He also mentioned getting closer to Prime Minister Modi and his plan to serve as a humble worker after winning the election.

He expressed confidence in his campaign, noting strong support from voters. He emphasized his focus on grassroots connections, intending to only engage with ordinary citizens in his rallies across all Assembly constituencies.