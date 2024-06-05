NDA to stake claim to form government on June 7: Sources 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA partners will stake claim to form government on June 7, sources told India Today on Wednesday. The NDA allies met today at Prime Minister Modi's official residence, 7 LKM. At the meeting, the top leaders of the NDA unanimously passed a resolution, saying Modi was their leader.

The second meeting of the NDA alliance leaders will take place on Friday and on the same day, they will stake the claim to form the government.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan were among those who were present at the meeting chaired by Modi.

The TDP, JD(U), Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven, and five seats respectively, and will play a crucial role in the government formation. The NDA leaders formally reposed their faith in Modi's leadership. The MPs of the coalition's constituents will meet in a couple of days to elect Modi as their leader.

"I have not come here to demand anything. I have come here to support Modiji in forming the government. Modiji has got a majority. The NDA will form the government under Modiji's leadership," Shinde told ahead of the meeting.

Parties like the TDP and the JD(U) are expected to demand some key portfolios as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival. Modi is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm.

The NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, but the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is now dependent on its allies.