NEET-UG 2024: Only 813 of 1563 candidates appeared for re-exam today

A total of 813 out of 1563 candidates appeared for the re-examination of NEET-UG today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Sunday. Two candidates were eligible for the examination in Chandigarh, but none turned up. In Chhattisgarh, 291 candidates appeared for the test while 602 were eligible.

Similarly, in Haryana, 287 of 494 candidates took the test, about 58 per cent. Meghalaya also saw the presence of only 50.43 per cent of eligible students. In Gujarat, 1 candidate was eligible for the test and the person took the exam.

The re-exam was held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The testing agency conducted a retest for 1,563 students awarded grace marks in the Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) to make up for time loss at six centres. As many as 67 students scored 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was held on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for it. The results were announced on June 4. Since then, there have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities.

The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in various high courts as well as the Supreme Court. Facing flak over the alleged discrepancies in the exam, the Centre on Saturday shunted out NTA Director General Subodh Singh and handed over the probe into the irregularities to the CBI.

The Ministry of Education also set up a seven-member panel to review the agency's functioning and recommend exam reforms. The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities.