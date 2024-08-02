NEET-UG paper leak case: Candidates, 'mastermind' among 13 named in CBI's first chargesheet

NEET-UG paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the NEET-UG paper leak case that names 13 individuals, including four candidates, a junior engineer, and two masterminds behind the operation.

The scam, which affected the medical entrance exam, had led to widespread protests and calls for a re-test, but the Supreme Court ruled against it, citing no systemic breach.

Among those named in the chargesheet are Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand, identified as the main orchestrators of the leak. The four candidates implicated are Ayush Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, and Shivnandan Kumar. Sikander Yadvendu, a junior engineer from Danapur Town Council in Bihar, is also listed.

The charges include criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

Nitish Kumar, a resident of Patna's Gopalpur, emerged as a key figure in the investigation. Alongside Amit Anand and Sikander Yadvendu, he conspired to leak the exam paper for a fee of ₹30-32 lakh per student.

Yadvendu allegedly informed Kumar and Anand about four students willing to pay for the leaked paper. On the night before the exam, May 4, these students were given the leaked questions and instructed to memorize the answers.

The CBI’s investigation utilized advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence, CCTV footage, and location analysis to compile evidence against the accused, which has been presented in court. The agency has stated that further investigations are ongoing, with additional chargesheets expected as the case progresses.

The CBI has already arrested 40 individuals in connection with the scandal, including 15 detained by Bihar Police, and has conducted searches at 58 locations. Nitish Kumar, previously jailed for involvement in a Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) exam paper leak, is a repeat offender. Amit Anand, from Mangal Bazar in Munger, admitted to the CBI that the NEET-UG question paper was leaked on May 4.

Other associates implicated include Ashutosh Kumar and Roshan Kumar, both linked to Amit Anand, who played roles in convincing candidates to purchase the leaked questions. Anurag Yadav from Danapur allegedly approached the “setters” to facilitate the leak.

The initial probe began with a case registered by Patna Police on May 5, later transferred to the CBI on June 23. The first chargesheet was filed within 38 days. To date, the CBI has registered six FIRs, addressing issues from paper leaks to impersonation and cheating across Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Another FIR, based on a reference from the Union education ministry, calls for a comprehensive investigation into NEET-UG 2024 irregularities.

The NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA for admissions to medical and related courses, saw over 23 lakh students appear for the exam on May 5. Allegations of paper leaks and arbitrary grace marks given to over 1,500 students have fueled protests and criticism from the opposition.