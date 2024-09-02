'Nehru apologised for his mistake': Sanjay Raut defends Congress, attacks Fadnavis for Shivaji's statute collapse   

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday trained his guns at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the collapse of a statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's in Sindhudurg. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a protest march on Sunday against the ruling Mahayuti over what it called an "insult to Shivaji".

However, Fadnavis hit out at the opposition, particularly Congress, saying Jawaharlal Nehru had insulted Shivaji in his book The Discovery of India.

Today, Raut hit back at him, saying Fadnavis has a different history and wants to end the history negotiations. "Pandit Nehru has made some comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his book 'Bharat Ki Khoj'. Pandit Nehru was in jail at that time and the book he wrote from jail is a reference to this. However, after that Pandit Nehru apologised and said that I was in jail and I lacked the reference, so I made this mistake," he said.

"The question is that you should talk about the insult you did to Shivaji Maharaj. Why are you going into history? Why are you talking about this and that? What is your mentality?" he asked Fadnavis.

On Sunday, Fadnavis called the MVA's agitation "completely political" and demanded that the grand old party apologise for what he described as repeated insults to Shivaji Maharaj. He accused the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of never respecting Shivaji Maharaj. "Be it Maha Vikas Aghadi or Congress party, they never respected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nehru ji insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in The Discovery of India. Will Congress and MVA apologise for it?" Fadnavis asked.

The deputy chief minister said then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, demolished a statue of Shivaji with a bulldozer, and a Shivaji statue was removed in Karnataka. "Will they apologise for it?" he said. Continuing his attack, Fadnavis said even years after the Independence, the same Congress taught us that Shivaji Maharaj looted Surat. "Shivaji never looted Surat. The people of Surat erected a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj there. Will Congress apologise for it?"

However, Congress leader Pawan Khera suggested that insulting reference in the book was made when Nehru was in jail and did not have enough material. "After the first edition, Nehru ji wrote a letter to a historian in March 1936. And he said that he wrote the book when he was in jail and he did not have reference material. It was changed in the next edition," Khera said.