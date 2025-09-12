Nepal's new leadership: Talks to make Sushila Karki interim govt head in final stage, say sources

Discussions to make former Chief Justice Sushila Karki the head of Nepal’s interim government have entered the final stage, top sources told India Today. Karki was part of a late-night meeting with Army leadership and representatives of the protesting ‘Gen Z’ group that continued until 3:30 am. She was later called by the Nepal Army on Friday morning, with Balen Shah already extending his support for her name.

Sources said the framework for an interim arrangement is now being chalked out, with Karki seen as a figure capable of bridging the gap between the establishment and the youth-led movement that has shaken the country in recent weeks.

The leadership question has arisen after days of unrest triggered by a ban on social media platforms, which quickly spiralled into nationwide demonstrations against corruption, unemployment, and the perceived failure of traditional parties. Protesters, largely from younger generations, have accused the political elite of being disconnected from public concerns and resistant to reform.

Clashes between security forces and demonstrators have been reported in several cities, with curfews imposed in parts of Kathmandu Valley. Despite these measures, rallies have continued, with the ‘Gen Z’ faction emerging as a powerful voice demanding accountability and transparency in governance.

Gen Z protestors recommend a different name

Amid the turmoil, some sections of the Gen Z protesters have also floated the name of former Nepal Electricity Authority chief Kulman Ghising, describing him as “a patriotic person who is loved by everyone.” But with direct Army consultations and political backing, Karki’s candidacy currently appears to be at the centre of negotiations.

