Booking LPG today? New 25-45 day rule, eKYC mandate you can’t ignore

LPG booking rules: Amid supply pressures stemming from the ongoing West Asia crisis, the government has cautioned consumers against panic buying and unnecessary LPG bookings. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has urged citizens to shift to digital booking channels instead of visiting distributors, aiming to streamline distribution and prevent supply disruptions.

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Reflecting this shift, online bookings for Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas have surged to nearly 95% in recent days. To further enhance transparency and curb diversion, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-enabled deliveries have risen significantly—from 53% in February 2026 to around 90% now.

New LPG booking rules

The government has also introduced rationalisation measures, including extending the refill booking interval to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions. At the same time, refinery production has been ramped up and supply is being prioritised for essential sectors.

Consumers can book LPG cylinders through multiple digital channels such as mobile apps, official websites, SMS, IVRS, WhatsApp, and missed calls. Platforms like Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL apps, as well as UMANG, Paytm, and PhonePe, offer seamless booking options, reducing the need for physical visits.

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New LPG booking rules (as of March/April 2026) have established mandatory refill waiting periods: 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. The gap is enforced to prevent hoarding, with mandatory OTP-based delivery ensuring secure, authorized receipt. Consumers must also complete eKYC/biometric authentication.

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Choose your LPG booking method

Booking an LPG cylinder has become significantly easier with multiple digital and remote options now available. Consumers are encouraged to prefer mobile apps and online platforms, as they offer faster processing, real-time tracking, and minimal effort. However, traditional methods like SMS, IVRS, WhatsApp, and missed calls are also widely supported, ensuring accessibility for all users.

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Step 1: Available Booking Channels

You can book your LPG cylinder through:

Mobile apps (preferred): Fastest and most convenient

Official websites: Direct booking via company portals

SMS / IVRS: Simple and accessible for all users

WhatsApp: Quick chat-based booking

Missed call: Hassle-free option without internet

Step 2: How to Book Indane Gas

Indane users have multiple easy options:

SMS/IVRS: Call 7718955555 or send REFILL from your registered number

Missed Call: Dial 8454955555

WhatsApp: Send REFILL to 7588888824

Online Booking: Visit cx.indianoil.in

Customer Support: Call 1800-2333-555

Emergency Helpline: Dial 1906 for urgent safety issues

Step 3: How to Book HP Gas

HP Gas customers can use:

IVRS: Dial 88888 23456

Missed Call: Give a missed call to 94936 02222

WhatsApp: Send Hi to 92222 01122

Website: Book via www.myhpgas.in

Mobile Apps: Use platforms like UMANG, Paytm, Amazon Pay, PhonePe

Step 4: How to Book Bharat Gas

For Bharat Gas users

IVRS: Call 7715012345 or 7718012345

SMS: Send LPG to the same numbers

WhatsApp: Message Hi or Book to 1800224344

Mobile Apps: Use the Bharatgas app or UMANG

Step 5: Why Digital Booking is Recommended

No need to visit distributors, saving time and effort

Faster processing and instant confirmation

Real-time tracking of delivery status

Ensures transparent and authenticated delivery through systems like DAC

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LPG Biometric Aadhaar eKYC

Completing your LPG eKYC through Aadhaar-based biometric authentication is now a simple, fully digital process designed to improve transparency and ensure smooth delivery of cylinders.

First, download the relevant app based on your LPG provider—IndianOil One (Indane), Hello BPCL (Bharat Gas), or HP Pay (HP Gas). Alongside this, install the Aadhaar FaceRD app, which is required for secure biometric verification.

Next, register or log in using your registered mobile number linked to your LPG connection. You will receive an OTP for verification, which must be entered to proceed.

Once logged in, link your LPG account by entering your consumer number or LPG ID. This will fetch your connection details within the app for verification.

After that, navigate to the e-KYC section under your profile or LPG services tab. Carefully read the terms and conditions and provide your consent to proceed with Aadhaar authentication.

Finally, complete the process using face authentication via the FaceRD app. Follow the on-screen instructions to scan your face and verify your identity. Ensure your Aadhaar biometric lock is disabled to avoid any issues.