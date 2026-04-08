LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 8: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on April 8: US President Donald Trump agreed for a ceasefire for two weeks in return for Iran allowing safe passage to ships through the Strait of Hormuz. It remains to be seen if the reopening of the strait is going to impact energy prices.

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Households across the country have been concerned for weeks over the prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG amid the conflict in West Asia and disruptions at the strait. This is because India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while the domestic cooking gas LPG price stayed unchanged at Rs 913. The increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is due to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, which went up from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 8

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 8

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 8

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Oil marketing companies are currently facing an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder by maintaining domestic LPG rates. India's domestic LPG price remains among the lowest globally compared to neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Meanwhile, the government has doubled the daily quota of market-priced 5-kg LPG cylinders. Unlike the subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders used in households, the 5-kg bottles are priced at market rates, costing Rs 549 in Delhi compared to Rs 913 for the 14.2-kg cylinder. These cylinders are available over the counter at LPG distributorships on presenting a simple identity card, without requiring address proof. Regular domestic connections require complete KYC.

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With energy supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, the government has prioritised cooking gas supply to households. Commercial users, who initially received only 20 per cent of their requirement, have seen allocations increased to 70 per cent.

At a recent briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that a letter dated April 6 communicated the doubling of daily 5-kg free trade LPG cylinder availability for migrant labourers in each state, based on average daily supply during March 2-3. She added that 77,000 kg of such cylinders were sold in February, with sales on March 2-3 exceeding that figure.

The government has also increased commercial LPG allocation to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels and intensified enforcement actions, conducting over 4,300 raids to prevent hoarding and black marketing. Citizens have been urged to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG, as adequate stocks are available and retail outlets are functioning normally.