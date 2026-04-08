Inside Iran’s 10-point plan for peace: What it demands from US, why it matters for the region

Iran has claimed a major diplomatic victory after the US agreed to a two-week ceasefire, stepping back from military strikes. Tehran also presented a comprehensive 10-point proposal, which it insists has been largely accepted by Washington.

However, conflicting accounts of the proposal’s details have emerged from various Iranian sources, leaving questions about the full scope of the agreement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

What’s in Iran's 10-point proposal?

Iran's 10-point plan, presented during talks with the US, outlines several critical demands aimed at reshaping its relationship with Washington and securing long-term regional stability. According to reports from Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency, the key points of the proposal are as follows:

US commitment to non-aggression: A guarantee that the US will not take any further military actions against Iran. Control over the Strait of Hormuz: Continued Iranian control over the critical shipping route for oil. Recognition of uranium enrichment rights: Official recognition of Iran's right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. Lifting of primary sanctions: Removal of all primary sanctions imposed by the US on Iran. Lifting of secondary sanctions: Removal of secondary sanctions targeting countries and companies doing business with Iran. Advertisement Termination of UN and IAEA resolutions: Lifting of all UN Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency resolutions against Iran. Compensation for war damages: Payment of reparations to Iran for damages caused by the conflict. Withdrawal of US forces from the region: Full withdrawal of US combat troops from Iran’s neighbouring regions. Cessation of hostilities across all fronts: End to all military actions, including those in Lebanon, where Iranian-backed forces are involved. Conditional ceasefire: A temporary halt to fighting, contingent on the full negotiation and implementation of these demands.

Iran’s ceasefire announcement and response from Washington

After US President Donald Trump’s announcement late on Tuesday, confirming the ceasefire agreement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted that Tehran was ready to stop its defensive operations if the attacks on Iran cease. Araghchi also stated that Iran’s military would ensure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period.

Advertisement

Tehran also revealed it was reviewing a 15-point proposal from Washington, signalling that further talks were underway to flesh out the finer details of the ceasefire. While the US did not immediately comment on the specifics of the deal, Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council affirmed that Washington had agreed to suspend its "bombing and attack" campaigns.

Iran frames ceasefire as strategic pause

While Iran has framed the ceasefire as a significant diplomatic win, it emphasised that this was only a temporary measure. Tehran made it clear that the ceasefire would remain in effect only as long as its 10-point plan was fully negotiated and implemented. Iranian officials warned that any mistake or failure to meet their demands would lead to the resumption of hostilities.

"Iran has forced the US to accept our 10-point plan," a statement from the Supreme National Security Council declared. "But this is not the end of the war. The pause is only temporary, and if our terms are not met, we will not hesitate to resume fighting."