scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
New Tatkal ticket rules kick in from April 15: Indian Railways to block agents. Here's what changes

Feedback

New Tatkal ticket rules kick in from April 15: Indian Railways to block agents. Here's what changes

From revised booking hours to tighter agent restrictions, the new rules aim to ease congestion and improve access for genuine travellers — especially during peak hours.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The booking process has been simplified on both the IRCTC website and mobile app: The booking process has been simplified on both the IRCTC website and mobile app:

In a bid to streamline bookings and clamp down on misuse, Indian Railways is overhauling its Tatkal ticket system starting April 15. From revised booking hours to tighter agent restrictions, the new rules aim to ease congestion and improve access for genuine travellers — especially during peak hours.

Whether you're a frequent commuter or just planning a one-off journey, understanding the updated Tatkal rules is crucial before April 15.

Revised tatkal booking timings

The booking window for different classes has been adjusted to improve accessibility and reduce wait times:

Booking Class Old timing New timing (from April 15) Advance days Benefit
AC Class (1A, 2A, 3A, CC) 10:00 AM, one day before 11:00 AM, one day before 1 day Reduced wait time
Non-AC Class (SL, 2S) 11:00 AM, one day before 12:00 PM, one day before 1 day Reduced wait time
Premium Tatkal (PT) 10:00 AM, one day before 10:30 AM, one day before 1 day Reduced wait time
Current Reservation 4 hours before departure Unchanged Same day Reduced wait time
Agents Booking Allowed Not allowed (10 AM–12 PM) NA Reduced wait time

By barring agents from booking during the first two hours, Indian Railways is ensuring that individual passengers get fairer access during high-demand windows.

How to book tatkal tickets

The booking process has been simplified on both the IRCTC website and mobile app:

  • Visit [www.irctc.co.in](http://www.irctc.co.in) or open the IRCTC app  
  • Select your train and preferred class (AC or Non-AC)  
  • Choose the “Tatkal” quota  
  • Enter passenger details and valid ID proof number  
  • Proceed to payment to confirm the booking  

What’s new

  • Passenger details auto-filled for registered users  
  • Payment timeout extended to 5 minutes (from 3 minutes)  
  • Captcha process simplified for faster booking  
  • Unified login across app and website
  • Only 4 passengers per Tatkal PNR  
  • No fare concessions allowed under Tatkal quota  
  • Carry valid ID proof during travel  

These changes are designed to make last-minute travel planning smoother and more transparent especially for those relying on Tatkal for urgent trips.

Published on: Apr 11, 2025, 8:33 PM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement