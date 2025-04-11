New Tatkal ticket rules kick in from April 15: Indian Railways to block agents. Here's what changes

In a bid to streamline bookings and clamp down on misuse, Indian Railways is overhauling its Tatkal ticket system starting April 15. From revised booking hours to tighter agent restrictions, the new rules aim to ease congestion and improve access for genuine travellers — especially during peak hours.
Whether you're a frequent commuter or just planning a one-off journey, understanding the updated Tatkal rules is crucial before April 15.
Revised tatkal booking timings
The booking window for different classes has been adjusted to improve accessibility and reduce wait times:
|
By barring agents from booking during the first two hours, Indian Railways is ensuring that individual passengers get fairer access during high-demand windows.
How to book tatkal tickets
The booking process has been simplified on both the IRCTC website and mobile app:
What’s new
These changes are designed to make last-minute travel planning smoother and more transparent especially for those relying on Tatkal for urgent trips.
