New Tatkal ticket rules kick in from April 15: Indian Railways to block agents. Here's what changes

In a bid to streamline bookings and clamp down on misuse, Indian Railways is overhauling its Tatkal ticket system starting April 15. From revised booking hours to tighter agent restrictions, the new rules aim to ease congestion and improve access for genuine travellers — especially during peak hours.

Whether you're a frequent commuter or just planning a one-off journey, understanding the updated Tatkal rules is crucial before April 15.

Revised tatkal booking timings

The booking window for different classes has been adjusted to improve accessibility and reduce wait times:

Booking Class Old timing New timing (from April 15) Advance days Benefit AC Class (1A, 2A, 3A, CC) 10:00 AM, one day before 11:00 AM, one day before 1 day Reduced wait time Non-AC Class (SL, 2S) 11:00 AM, one day before 12:00 PM, one day before 1 day Reduced wait time Premium Tatkal (PT) 10:00 AM, one day before 10:30 AM, one day before 1 day Reduced wait time Current Reservation 4 hours before departure Unchanged Same day Reduced wait time Agents Booking Allowed Not allowed (10 AM–12 PM) NA Reduced wait time

By barring agents from booking during the first two hours, Indian Railways is ensuring that individual passengers get fairer access during high-demand windows.

How to book tatkal tickets

The booking process has been simplified on both the IRCTC website and mobile app:

Visit [www.irctc.co.in](http://www.irctc.co.in) or open the IRCTC app

Select your train and preferred class (AC or Non-AC)

Choose the “Tatkal” quota

Enter passenger details and valid ID proof number

Proceed to payment to confirm the booking

What’s new

Passenger details auto-filled for registered users

Payment timeout extended to 5 minutes (from 3 minutes)

Captcha process simplified for faster booking

Unified login across app and website

Only 4 passengers per Tatkal PNR

No fare concessions allowed under Tatkal quota

Carry valid ID proof during travel

These changes are designed to make last-minute travel planning smoother and more transparent especially for those relying on Tatkal for urgent trips.