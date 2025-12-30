New Year 2026: Noida Traffic Police issues advisory for Dec 31, Jan 1. Check diversions, no-parking zones and vehicle curbs

In view of New Year celebrations, the Noida Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, to manage heavy vehicular movement and ensure public safety across Gautam Buddh Nagar. The advisory will remain in force in major markets, malls, gardens, pubs, restaurants, hotels and other crowded areas, with special focus on Sector 18. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services will be exempted from all traffic restrictions.

Advertisement

To regulate crowd movement in Sector 18, traffic diversions will be enforced from 2 pm on December 31 until the end of New Year celebrations. Vehicles heading towards the Sector 18 market will be allowed to park only at the Sector 18 multi-level parking facility, after which visitors will have to proceed on foot. Vehicles approaching from Atta Peer Chowk can access the parking via the HDFC Bank cut, while those coming from Rajeshwar Tiraaha can also reach the facility through designated routes.

For exiting the Sector 18 multi-level parking, commuters can use the cut below the Sector 18 Metro Station, both cuts near Mojok Hotel, and Bijli Ghar Tiraaha. However, entry into the Sector 18 market will remain restricted from several points. Entry from both cuts near the Gurjara Flyover will be closed, as will entry from below the Sector 18 Metro Station and both cuts near Mojok Hotel.

Advertisement

The Traffic Police has also warned against illegal parking. Vehicles found parked in no-parking zones on public roads will face challan, towing or seizure as per rules.

In case of traffic congestion at Kisan Chowk (Gaur City Mall Chowk) on December 31 and January 1, several diversion routes have been planned. Traffic moving from Noida towards Ghaziabad will be diverted via the Model Town or Chhijarsi routes. Vehicles travelling from Noida to Greater Noida will be redirected from Pehla Gol Chakkar through Vishwakarma Road, Sainath Tiraha and Sahibabad. Traffic heading towards Kisan Chowk from D Park Chowk will be diverted via Chauganpur Gol Chakkar. Vehicles coming from Ghaziabad to Noida have been advised to avoid Shahdara and the Taj Highway and instead use Chhijarsi or Model Town via Sector 62. Traffic moving towards Greater Noida via Kisan Chowk Pehla will be diverted left from Vishwakarma Hanuman Mandir.

Advertisement

Mall-specific parking and traffic arrangements have also been announced. At Gardens Galleria Mall in Sector 18, parking will be allowed only inside the mall premises, and the area in front of the mall will be treated as a strict no-parking zone. Similar rules will apply at Logix City Center Mall, where vehicles must be parked only in designated areas. If congestion increases, traffic diversion may be enforced from Logix Tiraaha to Sector 31–25 Chowk. No-parking violations will be penalised.

At Skye One and Sterling Mall, parking will be permitted only at designated spots, and traffic may be diverted from Hazipur Chowk and Lotus Boulevard Tiraaha if required. Gulshan Mall in Sector 135 will allow parking only inside the mall, with strict enforcement against roadside parking outside. At Advant Navis Business Park in Sector 137, vehicles will be permitted to park only within the business park premises. For Gaur City malls, visitors have been advised to park their vehicles inside mall parking areas near Kisan Chowk.

Additional restrictions will also be in place. Vehicular movement from Somdutt Tower to Tyson Khazana Chowk via Haldiram Chowk will be prohibited. Entry towards Sector 18 from Bijli Ghar Tiraaha will be restricted, and if required, entry from Sector 17–18 Nalco Tiraaha to Nursery Tiraaha may be closed. Roads from Nursery Tiraaha to Atta Chowk and the Sector 18 Metro Station will be treated as no-parking zones.

Advertisement

The Traffic Police has further announced restrictions on commercial vehicles. From 3 pm on December 31 until the end of the celebrations, the entry of heavy, medium and light commercial vehicles coming towards Sector 18 from Sector 60 via the elevated road will be restricted.

Advising commuters to plan their travel in advance, the Noida Traffic Police has urged visitors to use only designated parking spaces, avoid roadside parking near markets and malls, follow traffic police instructions and use alternate routes to prevent congestion. In case of any traffic-related inconvenience, commuters can contact the Traffic Helpline at 9971099001. The police have appealed to the public to cooperate to ensure smooth and safe New Year celebrations.