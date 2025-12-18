New Year gift for Delhi: Bharat Taxi app to launch Jan 1; promises stable fares, higher driver pay

The Bharat Taxi app will be launched in Delhi from January 1 under a Government of India–supported initiative, offering an alternative to existing cab-hailing platforms amid long-standing complaints over high surge pricing.

The platform aims to provide relief to commuters who frequently face steep fare hikes on private aggregators such as Ola and Uber, particularly during peak hours and adverse weather conditions. Bharat Taxi plans to follow a transparent pricing model, with an emphasis on stable and predictable fares.

A key feature of the Bharat Taxi app is its driver-friendly revenue structure. Drivers will receive more than 80% of the total fare—significantly higher than the commissions typically offered by private cab aggregators. The model is expected to improve driver incomes and reduce dependence on platforms that charge high commissions.

Ahead of the launch, the response from the driver community in Delhi has been strong. Around 56,000 drivers have already registered on the platform, signalling wide acceptance and anticipation ahead of operations beginning in the capital.

The app will offer transport services across multiple categories, including auto-rickshaws, cars and bikes, allowing users to choose travel options based on convenience and affordability.

The Delhi rollout comes amid a broader push by governments and driver-led initiatives across states to create fairer and more transparent mobility platforms. Bihar operates RodBez, its largest mobility platform offering one-way taxi services and carpooling. Karnataka’s Namma Yatri in Bengaluru focuses on direct-to-driver bookings with transparent fares, while West Bengal runs Yatri Sathi as a similar driver-first cab service. Odisha’s Odisha Yatri App provides booking options for cabs, three-wheelers and rental cars for intracity and intercity travel. Kerala operates Kerala Savaari, India’s first state government-backed, app-based public taxi service.

With Bharat Taxi’s entry into Delhi, the initiative reflects a growing effort to reduce reliance on high-commission private aggregators while ensuring fair pricing for passengers and better earnings for drivers.