RRP Semiconductor: 2 employees, 74,000% return & perplexed investors 

BSE's biggest wealth creator in 2025 has investors perplexed. RRP Semiconductor, which employed just two people as of the end of FY25, continued its massive bull run in 2025, defying conventional valuation logic. The stock traded at a negative price-to-earnings multiple of 6,097 times, while its market capitalisation-to-sales ratio stood at an elevated 1,079.70 times.

Yet there is no stopping its rising stock value. From April 2, 2024, low of Rs 15, the scrip has surged 73866 per cent to Rs 11,094.95 apiece in just over 20 months, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests. 2025 alone saw the stock is zooming 6000 per cent. Yet it seems like nobody is in a hurry to exit this stock. In the past two weeks, an average 19 stocks changed hands daily.

Advertisement

RRP Semiconductor had 528 retail investors at the end of September quarter and 14 individual investors with over Rs 2 lakh-worth stocks. Institutional holding in this stock was 'nil' even as public holding stood at 98.73 per cent in this Rs 15,000-crore company.

Two promoters Sumita Mishra and Ira Mishra owned a mere 1.27 per cent stake in this 'semiconductor' firm, which was erstwhile 'G D Trading & Agencies'.

In the trailing 12 months, the company reported net sales of Rs 14 crore and a loss of Rs 2 crore.

The stock was earlier in news amid rumous of fomer cricketer Sachin Tendulkar being associated with the company. The rallying stock made BSE take notice. BSE issued a 'caution for investors' note, saying "Investors’ attention is invited on the caution issued by exchange on Oct 20, 2025, regarding unusual price movement of the security viz RRP Semiconductor Limited (formerly known as GD Trading and Agencies Limited) and the clarification issued by the company denying any association with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and land allotment from Government of Maharashtra."

Advertisement

In FY25, the company changed its nature of business to "Information and Technology Industry (Semiconductor & digital chips etc)." This change, it said in its annual report, was in line with the company’s long term strategic objective that was expected to contribute positively to the overall growth and profitability.

In a clarification to the stock exchange last month, RRP Semiconductor said it has on a real time basis disseminated all the information required.

"Presently there is no information required to be disseminated. Also, on 3rd April, 2025 the company informed the BSE (surveillance department) about the price movement. Therefore, we are not sure what action the BSE has taken and we are not having any information relating to any of the Board Members, KMP or Promoter dealing with any securities of the company," it said.

Advertisement

RRP Semiconductor mainly traded electronic parts to supply-specified clients. Considering the need and demand in Indian semiconductor industry, it decided to carryout business activities in Indian semiconductor sector, RRP said in its annual report.

The stock trades under BSE's ASM LT : Stage 1. ASM stands for additional surveillance measure. It last traded on December 15.